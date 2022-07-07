Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Campaign Stop in Japan

Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history, was shot today in what appears to be an assassination attempt; his condition is currently unknown.

Abe, 67, held the office in 2006 and 2007 and then from 2012-2020 before retiring due to serious health problems. He was in the city of Nara, giving a campaign speech on behalf of another member of his Liberal Democratic Party, when he was shot.

According to the Washington Post, Japanese broadcasting company NHK reported that he showed no vital signs after the event. According to the Associated Press, Abe experienced heart failure after being shot and was airlifted to a nearby hospital; since then no details on his condition have been released.

Video footage — which we will not show here — taken during the attack shows Abe speaking, when a loud boom can be heard along with a large puff of smoke from behind him. A second boom can be heard immediately after. While the actual impact of the shot is not seen in the footage that has been posted online so farm Abe appears to collapse at this point. Photos taken at the scene suggest he was bleeding badly.

Following the shooting, U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, tweeted, “We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan.”

Soon after the shooting, police arrested a single male suspect they have since identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a man in his 40s from Nara.

Abe’s campaign appearance happened 2 days before the country’s next election, scheduled for Sunday (it’s already Friday in Japan).

Abe’s tenure as prime minister was defined by an ultimately unsuccessful attempted to change the country’s pacifist constitution, imposed by the United States at the end of World War II. He had hoped to established a stronger military, and make Japan a bigger player in international relations.

He stepped down as Prime Minister in 2020, citing an inability to perform his duties while battling ulcerative colitis, a painful inflammation of the colon and rectum that has no known specific cause.