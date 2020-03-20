Fox Business to Cut 2 Hours of Programming Each Day Amid Coronavirus

Fox Business Network is planning to scale back its programming for two hours per day amid the escalating coronavirus crisis.

On the chopping block are the 5 a.m. ET show “FBN am” and the 5 p.m. ET show “Bulls & Bears.” The popular “Lou Dobbs Tonight” will move into the 5 p.m. slot, with a repeat of “Dobbs” airing at 7 p.m. ET.

In a statement, Fox Business president Lauren Petterson said, “While FBN will remain committed to delivering up to the minute breaking business news and analysis, our first priority is the health and safety of our employees. This scaled back schedule will ensure we continue to deliver critical information to our audience amidst this global pandemic and time of market volatility while helping to fight the further escalation of the coronavirus.”

Two shows on the network, “Trish Regan Primetime” and “Kennedy,” were already removed from the lineup at the outset of the coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus spread has affected all American industries, from local businesses to sports to entertainment. TheWrap has been monitoring the canceled events in tech, media, politics and entertainment here. TV productions have been suspended or delayed, as have movies. Elsewhere, talk shows have forgone live studio audiences while Disneyland and other theme parks have announced closures, as has Broadway.

Consumers aren’t the only ones affected; the May upfronts — where networks present their programming slates — have all been canceled, including those of Fox News Media.