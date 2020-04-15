Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Why He’s Leaving Home to Broadcast From the Studio

Afternoon anchor bucks trend even though at least six network staffers have tested positive for COVID-19

| April 15, 2020 @ 1:30 PM Last Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 2:09 PM
bill hemmer fox news

Fox News

While most Fox News employees have been working from home for the last month, afternoon anchor Bill Hemmer has continued to broadcast from the network’s Manhattan headquarters. And the decision, he said, was his.

“I just thought it was important as a company and as a network that we show that the lights are still on,” Hemmer told TheWrap in an interview on Wednesday. “And that at least I felt it was still safe to come into the building during all of this.”

Many Fox personalities — including the “Fox & Friends” morning crew and Dana Perino, who anchors the show just before “Bill Hemmer Reports” — have been doing their shows remotely from their homes. But even as at least six network staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, Hemmer decided to buck the trend.

“Some people are not OK with that,” he said. “I am OK with it and I’m not here to make a decision for others.”

Also Read: Fox News Tells Staffers to Take Temperature Before Work as Coronavirus Cases in NY Office Reach 6

Fox News started “reducing the staff footprint” at its New York headquarters on March 16, with “all of those departments capable of doing so” sending staff home to telecommute, according to an all-staff internal memo sent the previous week. Soon, all on-camera interviews were being done by video call. Few staffers remained in the office and those who are still there have been asked to take their temperatures every morning before coming in.

Hemmer — who’s been reporting from Times Square, the Javits Center convention hall-cum-field hospital and other locations around a practically-deserted Manhattan — is being optimistic in the face of a difficult story, but in 25 years in cable news, he’s covered a lot of them. He likened the coronavirus story, in scale, to that of 9/11, Hurricane Katrina or the 2008 financial crisis because all of those are what he “would consider epic long-running story.”

Even with that experience, he’s hesitant to guess how long this story could last. “A lot of the guesses had been very wrong from different perspectives,” he said.

In March, President Donald Trump told Hemmer during a town hall on the pandemic crisis that he hoped to have the country’s economy operating by Easter, which came and went without any relaxation in stay-at-home orders that have spread nationwide. Guesses and projections from all levels have been difficult to nail down.

“My feelings and my opinions have always been rooted in optimism, so I will take the near side of all the projections,” he said.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
1 of 49

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE