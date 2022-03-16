FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott has told employees that reporter Benjamin Hall, who was seriously injured when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire just outside of Kyiv, is safe and out of Ukraine. The update was also shared on the channel Wednesday morning.

“We have an update on our colleague Benjamin Hall who was seriously injured while reporting outside of Kyiv on Monday. He is now safe and out of Ukraine,” Scott shared in an email sent to staff Wednesday morning.

“Ben is alert and in good spirits,” Scott’s note continued. “He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.”

On Tuesday, Fox News confirmed the deaths of two of its crew, who were in the same car as Hall — camerman Pierre Zakrezwski, and 24-year-old consultant Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova. Hall was in a hospital in Ukraine as of Tuesday.

News of Hall’s injuries and hospitalization were announced by Scott to Fox News employees on Monday.

“Our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Scott wrote in a Monday email to staff.

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers,” Scott added.

Camerman Zakrzewski had covered “nearly every” international story for the Fox News Media, including Iraq and Afghanistan, Scott said as she mourned his death Tuesday. “His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” she wrote of the photographer, who was based in London.

“His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill. He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet,” her letter continued.

Scott said Zakrzewski had played a “key role” in helping to get Fox News’ Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, and he was given the Unsung Hero award at the December 2021 employee Spotlight Awards for his work.

Scott shared Fox News’ condolences to Zakrzewski’s wife Michelle, and his family, and asked the staff to keep them in their prayers.

News of Kuvshynova’s death was delayed until Tuesday afternoon out of respect for her family.