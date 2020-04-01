Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Takes ‘Break’ From Attacking CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘We Are Rooting For You’ Against Coronavirus (Video)

Cuomo shared his diagnosis Tuesday and has been doing his show from home

| April 1, 2020 @ 12:01 PM
Tuesday night, just hours after Chris Cuomo announced his coronavirus diagnosis, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson vowed not to attack the CNN anchor and offered praise instead.

“No show on television, I think it’s fair to say, has mocked CNN anchor Chris Cuomo more often or more gleefully than this one has,” Carlson told the primetime audience for “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“But tonight,” he continued, “we’re going to take a break from that. This morning, Cuomo announced that like so many thousands of other people in New York, he’s been infected by the coronavirus. Cuomo said he’s had a fever and shortness of breath but his main worry was infected his wife and children. Those are the right priorities. Cuomo said he’ll continue to do his show for as long as he can isolation from his basement and we respect that, too. So, godspeed to the Cuomo family. We are rooting for you.”

During CNN’s own primetime programming Tuesday night, anchor Don Lemon wiped away tears as he talked about what “good friends” he and Cuomo are and what an adjustment it’s been now that “he’s just not here.”

Carlson isn’t the first Fox News primetime host to be in Cuomo’s corner when the CNN journalist has made headlines, either. Last August, when a video hit the internet that showed Cuomo berating someone for calling him “Fredo,” Sean Hannity leapt to his defense.

“I say good for @ChrisCuomo,” Hannity tweeted. “He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family. Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology.”

