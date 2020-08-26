Fox has set September premiere dates for Season 4 of “The Masked Singer” and the new Ken Jeong-hosted musical game show “I Can See Your Voice,” the network announced Wednesday.
“I Can See Your Voice” was not on the original fall schedule Fox released back in May, but the show was fast-tracked to debut next month, taking the Wednesday night timeslot previously designated of “MasterChef Junior.”
“The Masked Singer” will premiere first on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m., following by “I Can See Your Voice” at 9 p.m. Fox will also air a “sneak peek” at the new season of “The Masked Singer” on Sunday, Sept. 13, following the first NFL double-header of the season.
The news was announced in a pair of new promos for the two shows, which included a teaser revealing the names of 14 of the characters who will compete on the new season of “The Masked Singer.” They are: Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien and Sun.
“Safely filming ‘I Can See Your Voice’ this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, said in a statement. “It’s no secret that viewers need a little fun and escape now and, as a companion to an all-new season of ‘The Masked Singer,’ this will be a fantastic night of family entertainment – and a fantastic night of Ken Jeong!”
Adapted from a South Korean format, “I Can See Your Voice” will offer contestants a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. “The Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong is host and executive producer. Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton will serve as judges.
“The Masked Singer” is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempting to guess the identities of the celebrities singing under elaborate costumes by listening to their singing voices.
“I Can See Your Voice” is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, with James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Jeong as executive producers. “The Masked Singer” is executive produced by Plestis, James Breen, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon.
