Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox’s Chargers vs Raiders Game Was Great – Its Ratings Were Not

by | December 18, 2020 @ 8:43 AM

But look, it’s still football

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders “Thursday Night Football” game was an overtime classic. Fox’s initial ratings from the matchup, however, appear to be just OK for primetime football.

Still, Fox won the night with the Chargers’ overtime win. And to be fair, we’re only one week out from Christmas now — it’s not exactly peak TV-watching time.

Tony Maglio

