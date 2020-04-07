Freeform President Tom Ascheim to Exit This Summer

Tom Ascheim is stepping down as Freeform president for a new unannounced job, according to multiple media reports.

He will remain on board through June, before he begins his new gig on July, The Hollywood Reporter first reported. Freeform has not named a replacement. It is not known what Ashceim’s new job is.

Reps for Disney and Freeform declined to comment.

Also Read: Disney Pulls 'Artemis Fowl' From Theatrical Release, Will Debut on Disney+

Ascheim ascended to the top job at the Disney-only cable network in 2013, taking over for Michael Reilly, when it was still called ABC Family. He was passed over for the top job at ABC in 2018 in favor of his top lieutenant Karey Burke, who was head of originals. Before joining ABC Family, Ascheim served as executive vice president and general manager of Nickelodeon Television and CEO of Newsweek. Before joining Viacom in 1990, he was a financial analyst.

The departure leaves Disney’s top entertainment cable network without a leader during an increasingly-uncertain time in the industry due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The Walt Disney Co. said last week that it will begin furloughing certain employees whose jobs aren’t deemed necessary beginning on April 19. The company did not give a specific number for the amount of people who it expects to impacted by the furloughs, but did say that all of those affected will remain Disney employees with full healthcare benefits.