Freeform President Tom Ascheim to Exit This Summer

Ascheim has unknown new gig lined up, according to THR

| April 7, 2020 @ 12:20 PM Last Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 12:24 PM

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tom Ascheim is stepping down as Freeform president for a new unannounced job, according to multiple media reports.

He will remain on board through June, before he begins his new gig on July, The Hollywood Reporter first reported. Freeform has not named a replacement. It is not known what Ashceim’s new job is.

Reps for Disney and Freeform declined to comment.

Also Read: Disney Pulls 'Artemis Fowl' From Theatrical Release, Will Debut on Disney+

Ascheim ascended to the top job at the Disney-only cable network in 2013, taking over for Michael Reilly, when it was still called ABC Family. He was passed over for the top job at ABC in 2018 in favor of his top lieutenant Karey Burke, who was head of originals. Before joining ABC Family, Ascheim served as executive vice president and general manager of Nickelodeon Television and CEO of Newsweek. Before joining Viacom in 1990, he was a financial analyst.

The departure leaves Disney’s top entertainment cable network without a leader during an increasingly-uncertain time in the industry due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The Walt Disney Co. said last week that it will begin furloughing certain employees whose jobs aren’t deemed necessary beginning on April 19. The company did not give a specific number for the amount of people who it expects to impacted by the furloughs, but did say that all of those affected will remain Disney employees with full healthcare benefits.

16 Relaxing Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • games to relax with during coronavirus quarantine
  • animal croassing new horizons coronavirus quarantine
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 17

There are plenty of chill video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

When I need a distraction from reality, I often turn to video games for solace, because they tend to focus my attention more than watching a movie or TV show or reading a book does. And with the coronavirus pandemic causing so much harm and creating a ton of stress and anxiety for everyone, video games are more helpful than ever in that regard. So here's a list of games that are great for chilling out with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE