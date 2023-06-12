The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is escalating its efforts to stop Microsoft from buying Activision and will file an injunction to block the purchase, an insider told CNBC.

This action is an effort to stop the acquisition before its July 18 deadline. The FTC previously sued to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, with this impending injunction serving to expedite proceedings.

“We welcome the opportunity to present our case in federal court,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith. “We believe accelerating the legal process in the U.S. will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market.”

An FTC spokesperson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission isn’t the only trade regulator attempting to halt Microsoft’s effort to acquire the owner of legendary franchises such as “Call of Duty” and “Diablo.” The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority also stands in the way of the deal, having bloncked it. Microsoft is appealing the decision, not content with the CMA’s argument that the deal would give Redmond a stranglehold on the rapidly evolving cloud gaming space.

If you’re wondering why Microsoft is pushing so hard to see the deal go through, know that Activision (also referred to as Activision Blizzard King) controls a broad portfolio of IP covering not only console games but also popular PC franchises and mobile blockbusters (“Candy Crush” is one big example).

To put into context how strong Activision’s franchises are, look no further than “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2,” a game that came out in October to mixed PC reviews yet has dominated PC sales charts for 46 weeks straight. That same game hit $1 billion in sales within its first 10 days on the market (across all platforms).