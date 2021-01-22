Gary Oldman to Receive PSIFF Chairman’s Award

Gary Oldman will receive the Chairman’s Award for his performance in “Mank” at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), the organization announced on Friday.

The Festival and Film Awards Gala will not be an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s great performances and Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees scheduled on February 11th and February 25th.

“Gary Oldman gives another mesmerizing performance as Herman J. Mankiewicz in David Fincher’s Mank. Oldman plays the role to perfection as the films follows the screenwriter’s journey while is co-writing the script for Citizen Kane,” Festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “We are delighted to recognize one of this generation’s greatest actors, Gary Oldman with this year’s Chairman’s Award.”

Oldman was previously honored at the festival with the Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2018 and International Star Award in 2012. Past recipients of the Chairman’s Award include last year’s Academy Award winner for Best Actor, Joaquin Phoenix, along with Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, and Reese Witherspoon. It was previously announced that Carey Mulligan will receive the International Star Award.

With three decades as a worldwide presence in major motion pictures, Gary Oldman is also known to millions in his iconic roles from “Darkest Hour,” the “Harry Potter” films, the “Batman” films, Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” “Immortal Beloved,” “JFK,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “Sid and Nancy,” and “Air Force One.” Gary Oldman has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards (won 1), 4 British Academy Awards (won 3), the Emmy Award, the Golden Globe (winner), 2 SAG Awards (won 1), 5 British Independent Film Awards (won 1), 4 Empire Awards (won 3), 6 London Film Critic’s Awards (won 2), and countless additional Awards as an actor, screenwriter, and director.