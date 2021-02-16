The Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway on Tuesday added his voice to calls for the group to shut down in light of new reporting on sexual harassment accusations against another co-founder, John Weaver.

“It’s a shame, and we shouldn’t forget the hard work of so many people and the positive things the organization did, but yes, I think this is right,” Conway wrote in response to a tweet about the Lincoln Project that said, “Just shut it down already.”

On Tuesday, The 19th* reported that some of the Lincoln Project’s co-founders knew about the accusations against Weaver as early as March. More than 20 young men have said Weaver sexually harassed them online, including sending unsolicited sexual messages to them when they were still in high school. In a statement last month, Weaver said he was “truly sorry to these men and everyone and for letting so many people down.”

In another series of tweets, Conway — who is one of a handful of Project members to leave in recent months — called for a “thorough” investigation into the matter and for any nondisclosure agreements to be waived.

“An investigation is necessary. But it has to be thorough, and not a whitewash. And–THE LYING HAS TO STOP. It’s clear now that, as early [as] *MARCH*, the people who were in operational control of the Lincoln Project,” he tweeted, “were told of Weaver’s predations. Enough is enough. LP needs to waive the NDAs and come clean.”

