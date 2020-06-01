An independent autopsy conducted at the behest of George Floyd’s family has ruled his death was “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

The findings come after a county medical examiner previously said “underlying health conditions” could have contributed to Floyd’s death and that there were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

The independent medical examiners also found that “sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd’s carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breath,” as well as that “weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd’s diaphragm to function.”

Also Read: George Floyd's Brother Speaks Out on Protests: Floyd 'Was About Unity' (Video)

“What we found is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death,” Dr. Michael Baden, one of the medical examiners who conducted the independent autopsy, said in a statement.

Floyd died after being pinned face-down on the ground, with white officer Derek Chauvin’s knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The incident was caught on video by a bystander. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Ben Crump, one of the attorneys for Floyd’s family, is now calling for a first-degree murder charge for Chauvin based on the new findings.

Also Read: After George Floyd, the Nation Says: Enough of Black Persecution Already

“What we know is this: George Floyd was alive before his encounter with Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers, and he was dead shortly after that,” Crump said. “The tragic cause of this death is incredibly clear, and we are fiercely committed to justice for his family.”