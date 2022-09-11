Georgia Oakley’s ‘Blue Jean’ Acquired by Magnolia Pictures

Magnolia Pictures announced on Sunday that it has acquired the North American rights to “Blue Jean,” the directorial debut of Georgia Oakley which won the Giornate degli Autori People’s Choice Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival.



Set in England in 1988 as Margaret Thatcher’s government is set to pass the anti-LGBT Section 28 law, “Blue Jean” stars Rosy McEwen as Jean, a gym teacher who must now live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will challenge Jean to her core.

“’Blue Jean’ is like a beautiful island in the sea of current filmmaking,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles. “Georgia Oakley displays the touch of a master and Rosy McEwen’s performance is nothing short of incandescent.”

“Witnessing the audience respond to ‘Blue Jean’ in Venice was such a special moment for our team,” said Oakley. “We couldn’t be more excited to join Magnolia Pictures’ roster of new voices and work together to bring the film to North American audiences.”

Written and directed by Georgia Oakley, BLUE JEAN is produced by Hélène Sifre’s Kleio Films, with backing by BBC Film and the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding),, in association with Great Point Media. It was developed with the support of BBC Film.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Fabien Westerhoff at Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers.