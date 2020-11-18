Getty Images

Georgia’s Senate Runoff Could Be a Billion-Dollar Windfall for Local TV

by | November 18, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

Record levels of spending are expected with control of the Senate at stake

For most Americans, not including President Donald Trump, the 2020 election is in the rear-view mirror, with Joe Biden set to assume the presidency in January. But not in Georgia, where a pair of Senate runoff elections is giving local TV stations an early Christmas present in the form of a tidal wave of political advertising dollars over the next two months that figures to be around half a billion.

While Georgia has seen record-breaking down-ballot campaign spending in prior years, there is nothing that matches the intrigue and importance this time around. On Jan. 5, Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue will try to maintain their seats against Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Neither candidate garnered 50% of the vote, triggering the runoff. If Democrats win both of those seats, they would deadlock the Senate with Republicans, with each party holding 50 seats. Since the vice president is the tiebreaking vote, that means the Democrats would hold control once Kamala Harris is sworn in, to go along with their majority in the House of Representatives.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CNN John King 2020 election

CNN’s John King Doesn’t Watch Magic Wall Rival Steve Kornacki: ‘I Don’t Know Him’
universal cinemark news of the world croods 2

How Much Is Cinemark Giving Up by Allowing Universal Films to Stream Sooner?
Unsolved Mysteries - Meurer

Inside the Making of ‘Unsolved Mysteries” Official New Podcast
neighborhood bob hearts abishola all rise bull

Ratings: ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ ‘All Rise’ and ‘Bull’ Season Premieres Seat CBS in 3rd Place
star wars the old republic

Inside the Making of Zynga’s First ‘Star Wars’ Mobile Game
Sarah Cooper

Sarah Cooper Is Trump’s Ballot-Tossing Lawyer in Latest Parody Video
Card Sharks

Ratings: Joel McHale’s ‘Card Sharks’ Return Folds
Soul Jamie Foxx

How Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Creators Navigated Race in Studio’s First Movie With Black Lead Character
jeffrey toobin

The Comeuppance of Jeffrey Toobin – But Where Is CNN?

Why Griffin Gaming Partners Is Making a 9-Figure Bet on Social Gaming (But Not VR)
snl post election black viewers empire

Post-Election ‘SNL’ Is Highest-Rated TV Show Among African Americans Since an ‘Empire’ Episode Last Fall