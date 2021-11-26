Ghosts The Wonder Years

CBS/ABC

‘Ghosts’ Has a Spooky Ratings Lead Over Broadcast TV’s Other New Comedy, ‘The Wonder Years’

by | November 26, 2021 @ 6:05 AM

Where does hit CBS sitcom rank when also including the freshman dramas?
tony maglio ratings report banner

The viewership gap between broadcast television’s two new comedies, “Ghosts” and “The Wonder Years,” is so large it’s downright spooky.

Thus far this season, CBS’ “Ghosts” is obliterating “The Wonder Years” in total viewers, averaging 7.809 million each episode vs. the ABC reboot’s 3.281 million, according to Nielsen, easily more than twice the audience size.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How Online Betting Is Fueling the Growth of Sports Media
ghostbusters encanto

Can ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Upset ‘Encanto’ at Thanksgiving Box Office?
Belfast arthouse theaters

Can Art-House Cinemas Bring Back COVID-Wary Audiences This Oscar Season?
La Brea

Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Takes a Tumble
south park: post covid

Can ‘South Park’ Boost Paramount+ Long-Term?
arcane

‘Arcane’ Surpasses ‘Squid Game’ as the Most In-Demand New TV Series | Chart
tucker carlson kyle rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse Interview Was Tucker Carlson’s Most-Watched Episode Since Jan 6 Insurrection
Grammy Nominations 2022 Harvey Mason Jr.

Grammys Chief Says Nominations Are ‘Trending in the Right Direction’ After Voting Rules Changes

‘Tiger King 2’ Debuts at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 List With 30 Million Hours Watched
Dancing With the Stars

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Finale Wins Monday in Ratings

‘Tinderbox’ Author James Andrew Miller on How Blockbuster Nearly Killed HBO