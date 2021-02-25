Golden Globes 2021: Predictions in All 25 Film and TV Categories (Photos)

Searchlight
BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA "The Father" • "Mank" • "Nomadland" • "Promising Young Woman" • "The Trial of The Chicago 7"
Predicted winner: "Nomadland"
Focus Features
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" • Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman" • Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" • Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" •
Predicted winner: Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal" • Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" • Gary Oldman, "Mank" • Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian" •
Predicted winner: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Disney
BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • "Hamilton" • "Music" • "Palm Springs" • "The Prom" •
Predicted winner: "Hamilton"
Amazon Studios
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • Kate Hudson, "Music" • Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit" • Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot" • Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma" •
Predicted winner: Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Amazon Studios
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • James Corden, "The Prom" • Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" • Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield" • Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs" •
Predicted winner: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy" • Olivia Colman, "The Father" • Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian" • Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" • Helena Zengel, "News of the World" •
Predicted winner: Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
Amazon Studios
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of The Chicago 7" • Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" • Jared Leto, "The Little Things" • Bill Murray, "On the Rocks" • Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" •
Predicted winner: Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Disney/Pixar
BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED "The Croods: A New Age" • "Onward" • "Over the Moon" • "Soul" • "Wolfwalkers" •
Predicted winner: "Soul"
A24
BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE "Another Round" (Denmark) • "La Llorona" (Guatemala/France) • "The Life Ahead" (Italy) • "Minari" (USA) • "Two of Us" (France / USA) •
Predicted winner: "Minari"
Searchlight
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" • David Fincher, "Mank" • Regina King, "One Night in Miami..." • Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of The Chicago 7" • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" •
Predicted winner: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Netflix
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" • Jack Fincher, "Mank" • Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of The Chicago 7" • Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, "The Father" • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" •
Predicted winner: Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Disney/Pixar
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky" • Ludwig Goransson, "Tenet" • James Newton Howard, "News of the World" • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Mank" • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul" •
Predicted winner: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"
Paramount
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of The Chicago 7" • "Io sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead" • "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..." • "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday •
Predicted winner: "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Netflix
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA "The Crown" • "Lovecraft Country" • "The Mandalorian" • "Ozark" • "Ratched" •
Predicted winner: "The Crown"
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Olivia Colman, "The Crown" • Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" • Emma Corrin, "The Crown" • Laura Linney, "Ozark" • Sarah Paulson, "Ratched" •
Predicted winner: Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
HBO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Jason Bateman, "Ozark" • Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" • Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" • Al Pacino, "Hunters" • Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason" •
Predicted winner: Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Apple TV+
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY "Emily in Paris" • "The Flight Attendant" • "The Great" • "Schitt's Creek" • "Ted Lasso" •
Predicted winner: "Ted Lasso"
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris" • Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" • Elle Fanning, "The Great" • Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" • Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" •
Predicted winner: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Apple TV+
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" • Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" • Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" • Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" •
Predicted winner: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Netflix
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION "Normal People" • "The Queen's Gambit" • "Small Axe" • "The Undoing" • "Unorthodox" •
Predicted winner: "The Queen's Gambit"
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America" • Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People" • Shira Haas, "Unorthodox" • Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing" • Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" •
Predicted winner: Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Showtime
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor" • Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"Hugh Grant, "The Undoing" • Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird" • Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True" •
Predicted winner: Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown" • Julia Garner, "Ozark" • Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" • Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched" •
Predicted winner: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Amazon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE John Boyega, "Small Axe" • Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule" • Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" • Jim Parsons, "Hollywood" • Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing" •
Predicted winner: John Boyega, "Small Axe"