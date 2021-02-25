Go Pro Today

Golden Globes 2021: Predictions in All 25 Film and TV Categories (Photos)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host this year’s awards show this Sunday

| February 25, 2021 @ 10:05 AM
golden globes predictions 2021
TheWrap's awards editor Steve Pond predicts the winners in all 25 categories at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, from "Nomadland" to "The Crown." For a fuller look at what to expect, read his complete breakdown.   Also Read: Golden Globe Predictions: How Much Are Sacha Baron Cohen and ‘The Crown’ Going to Win, Anyway?  
Frances McDormand in fox Searchlight's film NOMADLAND
Searchlight
BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA  "The Father" • "Mank" • "Nomadland" • "Promising Young Woman" • "The Trial of The Chicago 7" Predicted winner: "Nomadland"
Focus Features
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA  Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" • Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman" • Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" • Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" • Predicted winner: Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
ma rainey's black bottom chadwick boseman
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA  Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal" • Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" • Gary Oldman, "Mank" • Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian" •   Predicted winner: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. in Hamilton
Disney
BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY   "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • "Hamilton" • "Music" • "Palm Springs" • "The Prom" • Predicted winner: "Hamilton"
borat subsequent moviefilm New York Film Critics Circle maria bakalova
Amazon Studios
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY   Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • Kate Hudson, "Music" • Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit" • Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot" • Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma" • Predicted winner: Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
borat sequel
Amazon Studios
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY   Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • James Corden, "The Prom" • Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" • Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield" • Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs" • Predicted winner: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
mank
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE   Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy" • Olivia Colman, "The Father" • Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian" • Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" • Helena Zengel, "News of the World" • Predicted winner: Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
Leslie Odom Jr. stars in One Night in Miami
Amazon Studios
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE  Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of The Chicago 7" • Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" • Jared Leto, "The Little Things" • Bill Murray, "On the Rocks" • Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" • Predicted winner: Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey
Disney/Pixar
BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED   "The Croods: A New Age" • "Onward" • "Over the Moon" • "Soul" • "Wolfwalkers" • Predicted winner: "Soul"
"Minari"
A24
BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE   "Another Round" (Denmark) • "La Llorona" (Guatemala/France) • "The Life Ahead" (Italy) • "Minari" (USA) • "Two of Us" (France / USA) • Predicted winner: "Minari"
Searchlight
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE   Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" • David Fincher, "Mank" • Regina King, "One Night in Miami..." • Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of The Chicago 7" • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" • Predicted winner: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Mank Netflix
Netflix
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE   Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" • Jack Fincher, "Mank" • Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of The Chicago 7" • Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, "The Father" • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" • Predicted winner: Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
soul
Disney/Pixar
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE   Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky" • Ludwig Goransson, "Tenet" • James Newton Howard, "News of the World" • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Mank" • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul" • Predicted winner: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"
The United States vs Billie Holiday
Paramount
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE  "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of The Chicago 7" • "Io sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead" • "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..." • "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday • Predicted winner: "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
The Crown S4
Netflix
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA   "The Crown" • "Lovecraft Country" • "The Mandalorian" • "Ozark" • "Ratched" • Predicted winner: "The Crown"
The Crown Diana Emma Corrin
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA   Olivia Colman, "The Crown" • Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" • Emma Corrin, "The Crown" • Laura Linney, "Ozark" • Sarah Paulson, "Ratched" • Predicted winner: Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Perry Mason HBO
HBO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA  Jason Bateman, "Ozark" • Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" • Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" • Al Pacino, "Hunters" • Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason" • Predicted winner: Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso"
Apple TV+
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY   "Emily in Paris" •  "The Flight Attendant" • "The Great" • "Schitt's Creek" • "Ted Lasso" •   Predicted winner: "Ted Lasso"
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY   Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris" • Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" • Elle Fanning, "The Great" • Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" • Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" • Predicted winner: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY   Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" • Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" • Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" • Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" • Predicted winner: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Queen's Gambit"
Netflix
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION   "Normal People" • "The Queen's Gambit" • "Small Axe" • "The Undoing" • "Unorthodox" •   Predicted winner: "The Queen's Gambit"
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION  Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America" • Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People" • Shira Haas, "Unorthodox" • Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing" • Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" • Predicted winner: Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
The Good Lord Bird
Showtime
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION   Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor" • Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"Hugh Grant, "The Undoing" • Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird" • Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True" • Predicted winner: Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
The Crown S4
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE   Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown" • Julia Garner, "Ozark" • Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" • Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched" • Predicted winner: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Small Axe Red White and Blue
Amazon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE   John Boyega, "Small Axe" • Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule" • Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" • Jim Parsons, "Hollywood" • Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing" • Predicted winner: John Boyega, "Small Axe"