Golden Globes Officials Promise ‘More Inclusive Future’ Amid Outcry Over Lack of Black Members

After a week of sharp criticisms from all sides of Hollywood, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Ali Sar addressed during the Golden Globes ceremony the lack of diversity in the organization’s membership and vowed to enact change, promising a “more inclusive future.”

“That means creating an environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception. Thank you and we look forward to a more inclusive future,” Sar said alongside two other HFPA members, Helen Hoehne and Meher Tatna.

“Tonight while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe we recognize that we have our own work to do. Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization,” Hoehne said. “We also must also ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities get a seat at our table, and we’re going to make it happen,” Tatna added.

The rough week for the HFPA began last Sunday with an investigative report from The Los Angeles Times examining the HFPA’s finances, including paying millions to members that already receive lavish trips from studios looking for Golden Globe nominations. Such payments have raised eyebrows from tax experts who have questioned whether they are in violation of the HFPA’s tax-exempt status.

The backlash escalated as Black filmmakers and stars like Ava DuVernay and Viola Davis zeroed in on a section of the Times’ report that noted that none of the HFPA’s 87 members are Black despite the push for diversity since the #OscarsSoWhite campaign began in 2015. At the same time, Black-led films like “Da 5 Bloods,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “One Night in Miami” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” were snubbed from the Best Picture – Drama category this year.

“The journey of a Black artist is littered with obstacles in creating, developing and being acknowledged for our work,” read an Instagram post from Davis, who was nominated for a Golden Globe this year for her performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” “If we continue to keep silent, the younger generation of artists will have the exact same load to carry. No more excuses.”

Actors like Sterling K. Brown, Amber Tamblyn, and Jane Fonda have joined in on the demands for diversity, as have organizations like the Directors Guild of America, Time’s Up and, Color of Change “A cosmetic fix isn’t enough,” declared a Time’s Up social media post that has been shared by dozens of actors like Davis, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett, and Laura Dern.

In addition, other groups like GLAAD have called for the HFPA to respond to the calls for Black representation by expanding representation in all categories and to examine how to add female, POC and LGBT members to its ranks.

“Though data for LGBTQ members of the HFPA has not been released, we encourage and implore the HFPA to address these loud calls for change in an intersectional way by including LGBTQ and other diverse communities,” said GLAAD in a statement hours before the Golden Globes. “Representation matters. Accountability matters. Moving forward, the HFPA must make substantial and transparent changes to ensure that all diverse voices are represented and celebrated amongst its membership and nominees.”

