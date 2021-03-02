golden globes ratings 2021

NBC

Golden Globes Lose Nearly Two-Thirds of Last Year’s TV Audience

by and | March 2, 2021 @ 7:42 AM

Coronavirus pandemic craters ratings for (mostly) virtual awards show on NBC

Sunday’s Golden Globes dropped to new lows in both the key demo and total viewers for the awards show since it began airing on NBC in 1996, drawing a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, according to “Live + Same Day” data from Nielsen. That means this year’s show lost nearly two-thirds of last year’s TV audience.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards — which were hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on separate coasts — are down 68% in ratings compared to the prior year’s show, which had settled for the previous all-time low rating among adults 18-49 (a 4.7).

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

