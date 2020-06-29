Joseph James DeAngelo, the man at the center of the notorious “Golden State Killer” case, pleaded guilty to 13 charges of first-degree murder and 13 charges of kidnapping to commit robbery.

Appearing before a Sacramento Superior Court judge at Cal State Sacramento, DeAngelo — wearing a face shield, due to the pandemic — listened as district attorneys from six counties recounted his crimes and began pleading guilty to each one. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He is also expected to admit guilt in 62 other uncharged crimes of rape and abduction that extended past the statute of limitations.

In Contra Costa County, DeAngelo was charged with four counts of kidnapping to commit robbery between 1978 and 1979 of four anonymous Jane Does.

In Orange County, DeAngelo was charged with four counts of murder for the 1980 killing of Keith Harrington, the 1980 rape and killing of Patrice Harrington, the 1981 rape and killing of Manuela Witthuhn and the 1986 rape and killing of Janelle Cruz.

In Sacramento County, DeAngelo was charged with two counts of murder for the 1978 shootings of Kate and Brian Maggoire. He was also charged with nine counts of kidnapping to commit robbery between 1976 and 1977 of nine anonymous Jane Does.

In Santa Barbara County, DeAngelo was charged with four counts of murder in the 1979 rape and killing of Debra Manning, the 1979 killing of Robert Offerman and the 1981 killing of Gregory Sanchez and Cheri Domingo.

In Tulare County, DeAngelo was charged with one count of murder for the killing of Claude Snelling in 1975 during an attempted kidnapping of Snelling’s daughter.

And in Ventura County, DeAngelo faced two counts of murder for the rape and killing of Charlene Smith and the killing of Lyman Smith in 1980.