‘Good Morning America’ Summer Concert Series To Be Held Virtually This Year (Video)

The annual Summer Concert Series from ABC News’ “Good Morning America” will be held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed the production of most live television into hosts’ and producers’ homes for the past two months.

Katy Perry announced on Monday’s show that she will be kicking the series off on Friday with her new single, “Daisies,” which she premiered on ABC’s “American Idol” Sunday night.

“I am so thrilled to announce that I am going to be kicking off ‘Good Morning America’s’ 2020 Concert Series,” she said in a pre-recorded video. “That’s right: I am going to start it off with my brand new song, ‘Daisies.’ It will be a very exciting event. Please don’t miss it. I will see you there. Love you, ‘GMA.'”

Also Read: ABC News Hosts Pay Tribute to 'Good Morning America' Camera Operator Who Died of Coronavirus Complications

The singer, whose fifth studio album is due out in August, didn’t mention that her performance — or the subsequent Friday performances through the summer — will be virtual, but a follow-up press release confirmed it: “This year’s concert series will be held virtually.”

“GMA” is already familiar with at-home productions. Anchor Robin Roberts has been telecommuting since March at the recommendation of her doctor. On another ABC program, “The View,” all the hosts, like Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain, have been working from home, too.