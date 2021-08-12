Here’s When New ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Episodes Will Debut on HBO Max

The midseason finale of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” Season 1 hit the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service Thursday. And if you Upper East Side addicts have already devoured that hour, we have some good news and bad news for you. Good news: We know when you’ll be getting more. Bad news: It won’t be for several more months.

While HBO Max had previously announced that the “Gossip Girl” reboot’s 12-episode Season 1 would be broken into two pieces — with this first half debuting July 8 and the second half airing in the fall — it wasn’t until today that the platform revealed those final six episodes would not begin rolling out until November.

We don’t have more info for you right now beyond a November start, so once we know exactly when the first of those “Gossip Girl” Part 2 episodes will be available for your streaming pleasure, you’ll be the second to know. And before you ask, there is still no word on a Season 2 yet.

For now, “Gossip Girl” fans will have to have sustain themselves with re-binges of Episodes 1-6 of the reboot — and probably a few re-watches of the OG “Gossip Girl” series, which ran from 2007-12 on The CW.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on The CW’s “Gossip Girl,” this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, where a new generation of private school teens are introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith, with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.

The “Gossip Girl” reboot is written, executive produced and developed by Safran of Random Acts. Other executive producers include OG “Gossip Girl” creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.

HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Both the HBO Max series and its CW predecessor are based on the bestselling “Gossip Girl” novel series by Cecily von Ziegesar.

Check back with TheWrap tonight for our post-mortem interview with Safran about the Season 1 Part 1 finale of “Gossip Girl.”