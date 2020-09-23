Go Pro Today

CNN Shutters ‘Great Big Story’ Storytelling Division

“Challenging times call for difficult decisions, and it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing today that we will be closing the doors of Great Big Story,” a network statement read

September 23, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Guests experience the Bleacher Report, CNN, and Great Big Story Newfront 2017 on May 4, 2017 in New York City. CNN Newfront 2017_JK, 26969_001 (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CNN)

CNN is shuttering its storytelling division, Great Big Story.

The announcement came Wednesday when the press division tweeted, “Challenging times call for difficult decisions, and it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing today that we will be closing the doors of Great Big Story.”

The statement went on, lauding the division for its focus on telling “amazing, untold” stories from around the globe.

In 2017, the social video startup received a $40 million investment from CNN Worldwide

“From the minute we posted our first video, we were driven by a sense of curiosity and wonder. We traveled to over 100 countries and told thousands of stories. We worked every day to inspire, amaze and surprise you, and your support, delight and enthusiasm for our work was our greatest motivation,” the statement read.

A representative did not immediately return a request for comment on what this means for Great Big Story employees.

In 2017, the social video startup received a $40 million investment from CNN Worldwide — its parent company — to turn the platform into a 24-hour streaming channel.

GBS specialized in short-form content, with most of its videos running for less than three minutes. It focuses on unheralded stories and people, like its profile of an underground Turkish city or a Baltimore non-profit helping to cover up racist tattoos.



