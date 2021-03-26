‘Grey’s Anatomy': Chyler Leigh to Return as Lexie Grey – Watch Her Reunion With Meredith Here (Video)

Chyler Leigh will reprise her role as Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) late sister, Lexie Grey, on next week’s episode “Grey’s Anatomy.” That reveal was made after Thursday’s installment of the ABC medical drama concluded, when a promo showing the sister’s reunion on the beach inside Meredith’s COVID-induced dream aired.

And fans are already freaking out about the news of Leigh’s guest spot, which marks the latest big “Grey’s” alum to return this season via Meredith’s mind.

“The way Chyler Leigh hasn’t aged a day???” one Twitter user wrote, sharing side-by-side photos of the actress playing Lexie in during the show’s early years and a screen grab from Thursday’s teaser.

Also Read: Why 'Grey's Anatomy' Killed Off Another Beloved Doctor in a Twist That Had Nothing to Do With COVID

“OH MY GOD!!!! PLEASE GIVE US CRISTINA, TOO!!” another person tweeted, referring to the desire many fans have to see Sandra Oh’s character return to the series via one of Meredith’s dreams that have brought back so many other fan favorites — both living and dead — throughout Season 17. “CHYLER LEIGH IS BUSY, TOO.. BUT WHAT’S ONE EPISODE, RIGHT??? SANDRA, I’M BEGGING YOU. WE ALL NEED THIS KIND OF JOY IN THE MIDST OF PANDEMIC. WE ALL NEED IT.”

This season of “Grey’s Anatomy” has not shied away from the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, with Meredith Grey having contracted COVID-19 while treating patients. Her coma-like state has allowed for the returns of a few deceased “Grey’s” characters, including Mer’s late husband, Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey), and her good friend George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), who have both met up with Meredith on her dream beach.

A third fan joked about what how pricey this season’s returns of “Grey’s” alums like Leigh as Lexie and Dempsey as Derek Shepherd might be, tweeting a video of a man holding up a wad of cash outside someone’s door along with the message “[‘Grey’s Anatomy’ showrunner] krista vernoff outside chyler leigh and patrick dempsey’s houses.”

Also Read: Will 'Grey's Anatomy' End This Season? Ellen Pompeo Says 'We Honestly Have Not Decided' (Video)

Pompeo said in a recent interview that the team “honestly” has “not decided” yet whether Season 17 will be “Grey’s Anatomy’s” final. You can read more about that here.

Watch the promo featuring Leigh as Lexie via the video above and see more fan reactions to her return below.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

krista vernoff outside chyler leigh and patrick dempsey's houses pic.twitter.com/YdGzTbeoRC — itzel (@lrrainewarren) March 26, 2021

Chyler Leigh pulling back up to the Greys set after he character of 4 seasons was killed in a plane crash and eaten by wolves #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/LOnglGInRr — Rhi ✨| MERDER IS ENDGAME (@Merderdreamys) March 26, 2021

chyler leigh is back as lexie grey on greys anatomy wussup with year 2021 #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/hyFx46oTvg — c (@laylasiris) March 26, 2021

OH MY GOD!!!! PLEASE GIVE US CRISTINA, TOO!! 😭😭😭 CHYLER LEIGH IS BUSY, TOO.. BUT WHAT'S ONE EPISODE, RIGHT??? SANDRA, I'M BEGGING YOU. 😭 WE ALL NEED THIS KIND OF JOY IN THE MIDST OF PANDEMIC. WE ALL NEED IT. pic.twitter.com/AZo3mPSN0D — cristina 🤟 (@SandraaaMijuOh) March 26, 2021