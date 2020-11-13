‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Flip Over Season 17 Premiere’s Dreamy Character Return

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Thursday’s Season 17 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy.”)

The unthinkable happened on “Grey’s Anatomy” last night, when Patrick Dempsey finally returned to the ABC medical drama in a cameo that saw the late Derek Shepherd reunite with his love Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a dream sequence, while she was on the brink of death. And “Grey’s” fans who have been missing McDreamy for years almost died themselves over that shocking come back.

The moment came at the end of the two-hour episode, when Meredith was found unconscious in the hospital’s parking lot, and in her dream saw the man of her dreams. This marks the first time Dempsey has returned to the Shonda Rhimes-created series since his Season 11 exit. And in the time of corona, which was featured heavily in Thursday’s “Grey’s” premiere, it seems this was a little blessing for Merder shippers. Oh, and Dempsey is going to be on next week’s episode, too.

“2020 HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN SAVED YOU CAN THANK MEREDITH GREY AND DEREK SHEPHERD,” one user tweeted.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

“i love how we all were excited about merhayes this season but the moment we saw derek we collectively forgot about hayes’ existence lmao,” another wrote, referring to Meredith’s relationship with Richard Flood’s Dr. Cormac Hayes.

“derek shepherd made a promise to meredith grey that he was always going to show up, and he kept it,” a different tweeter said.

Another user wrote, “patrick dempsey really came back as derek freaking shepherd on greys anatomy in 2020,” alongside a GIF of Jonathan Van Ness from “Queer Eye” saying, “Okay, it’s totally fine. Why am I crying?”

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

So how did “Grey’s Anatomy” pull this cameo off and why was now the time?

“The most important task we had this season was to honor the reality of this global pandemic and the impact it’s having — particularly on healthcare workers,” “Grey’s” showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement to TheWrap Friday. “Along with that, we had to come up with creative ways to allow our show to still be fun and romantic and provide some escapism. Enter Patrick Dempsey. The beach motif — which will continue beyond the premiere — provided a way for us to live outside the pandemic even for a little while here and there.”

“And Derek’s return provided pure joy for us, for Meredith, and for the fans,” she continued. “Season 17 has been a Herculean effort by our cast, our crew, our writers, and our partners at Disney and ABC — and we are proud of it. But our effort is nothing compared to the work of our Frontline healthcare workers to whom this season is dedicated. We hope our show inspires you to wear your masks to protect them and each other. As Derek Shepherd would say, ‘It’s a beautiful day to save lives.'”

See fans’ reactions to Derek’s return below.

i love how we all were excited about merhayes this season but the moment we saw derek we collectively forgot about hayes’ existence lmao pic.twitter.com/sVw9ntEbgv — ayla ♡|| MERDER IS BACK (@epxgreys) November 13, 2020

Who remembers when merluca stans laughed at us for thinking Derek was coming back , well bitches who’s laughing now — 𝙲𝚎𝚌𝚎✌︎︎ (@DempseyAddicts) November 13, 2020

2020 HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN SAVED YOU CAN THANK MEREDITH GREY AND DEREK SHEPHERD😭😭😭#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/HiEfbJaEIQ — Beb loves Loki (@hometoharryx) November 13, 2020

“Don't you see? Don't you understand? You're the love of my life. I can't leave you.” — Derek#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/wBAH8Ycgo4 — γε 🤍 (@weatheringwtbw) November 13, 2020

DEREK SHEPHERD IS BACK! I REPEAT DEREK SHEPHERD IS BACK! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/V2Hus9i5qE — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysAnatomyHD) November 13, 2020

derek shepherd made a promise to meredith grey that he was always going to show up, and he kept it. #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/4aXyVCyPXK — . (@mcsurgeons) November 13, 2020

i cannot believe i spent years mourning derek shepherd and then grey’s pulls THIS? the audacity pic.twitter.com/IQFaJnrJPY — . (@mcsurgeons) November 13, 2020

me watching grey's in the past: Derek is such an ass he's so toxic I'm so sick of him

me tonight at s17 premiere: pic.twitter.com/0bR8LzIZSC — Peekay ♥🌻 (@PKxLove) November 13, 2020

my face after seeing derek freaking shepherd OUR MCDREAMY on the new grey’s anatomy episode 😭 pic.twitter.com/MSAB4Px1Y8 — marlene🌙 (@marleneromeroo) November 13, 2020

patrick dempsey really came back as derek freaking shepherd on greys anatomy in 2020 pic.twitter.com/PIwmgyilDA — nichole (@gaypolastri) November 13, 2020

After so many years … We had a Merder gift for those who saw grey and DEMPEO for those who continue on this side. Thank you, I am very happy. We really needed it and it's sad to know that everything indicates that it will be the last season. Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd.💙 pic.twitter.com/kNmfIE1QAx — Naí🕊 (@naishepherd) November 13, 2020

DEREK SHEPHERD’S RESURRECTION CAME TRUE

pic.twitter.com/50qF9MS8m9 — ale (@darveyz) November 13, 2020