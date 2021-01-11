Hallmark, based in Kansas City, Missouri, has asked Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall to return its political donations.

“HALLPAC, Hallmark’s political action committee, supports elected leaders from a wide variety of viewpoints–including Democrats, Republicans and Independents,” said a statement from a Hallmark representative.

The statement continued: “Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind. The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company’s values. As a result, HALLPAC requested Sens. Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions.”

In the last two years, according to the representative, HALLPAC donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 Marshall.

Hawley and Marshall both voted to sustain objections against the certification of Arizona and Pennsylvania’s Electoral College results during the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the early hours of Thursday morning. That vote was conducted when the House and Senate reconvened after a deadly riot postponed it Wednesday afternoon.

The riot was caused by supporters of President Donald Trump and his attempts to overturn the election results. A protest against Biden’s certification turned deadly after Trump urged demonstrators to turn their attention to the Capitol. It was then breached and four demonstrators died, as did a Capitol police officer who responded to the breach. Another officer on duty that day died of an apparent suicide over the weekend, bringing the total of associated deaths to six.