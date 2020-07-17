Hallmark Commits to Adding LGBTQ Storylines, Characters and Actors to Its Movies

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us,” Hallmark Channel spokesperson says

| July 17, 2020 @ 9:12 AM Last Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 9:41 AM
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark

Hallmark has committed to adding more “LGBTQ storylines, characters and actors” to its movies this Holiday season.

The move comes after the network gave a first look at this year’s 40 holiday movies on Wednesday and was swiftly met with criticism over none of them featuring any prominent queer characters.

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors. We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome,” a Hallmark Channel spokesperson said.

After Hallmark announced the new lineup, fans began speaking up on social media.

“I love your movies a lot but I can’t say I’m not looking forward to some lgbtq rep that goes further than just a hint of it. I look forward to seeing the movies but also more rep,” wrote Twitter user @KatBroux, to which Hallmark replied with the above statement.

“40 new Hallmark Christmas movies, and not a single queer lead,” wrote Netflix social media person Jarret Weiselman.

This is not the first time Hallmark has been criticized for its stance towards the LGBTQ community.

In December, Hallmark apologized and reversed course after it had caught heat for pulling four commercials for the wedding planning website Zola that featured a same-sex couple kissing during their marriage ceremony, after conservative Facebook group One Million Moms had threatened to boycott the channel.

