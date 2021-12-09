‘Halo': Watch the First Trailer for TV Adaptation of Xbox Video Game Franchise (Video)

Paramount+ has finally given us the first extended look at its upcoming TV adaptation of “Halo,” dropping the first trailer during the Game Awards livestream.

Watch the trailer in the player above.

According to Paramount+ the series “will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. ‘Halo’ will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

“Halo” was ordered to series at Showtime in 2018. It was eventually rerouted to Paramount+ in somewhat of a trade for “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

Along with Schreiber as Master Chief Spartan John-117, “Halo” stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the creator of the Spartan super soldiers, and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

Executive producers include Kane, Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

It’s been slow going for the “Halo” adaptation over the past few years, which underwent a director change in 2019 when Otto Bathurst stepped in for Rupert Wyatt, and, much like every other series, has been delayed due to the pandemic. Additionally, co-showrunner Kyle Killen stepped down and the other showrunner Steven Kane will depart after the season, meaning that a potential Season 2 would need a new showrunner.

The series will be distributed globally by CBS Studios International.