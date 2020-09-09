Halsey, Sydney Sweeney to Star in ‘The Players Club’ TV Series

Go Pro Today

Project, which does not yet have a network, is based the Jessica Goodman novel “They Wish They Were Us”

Halsey and “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney are set to co-star in and produce “The Players Club,” a TV series based on Jessica Goodman’s novel “They Wish They Were Us,” an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap.

The potential series would mark Halsey’s television acting and producing debuts.

Here’s the logline for the show, which has not yet landed at a network or streaming service: Set at an exclusive Long Island prep school, high school senior Jill Newman (Sweeney) works to uncover the truth about her best friend’s death three years ago and the role she and her fellow “players” — members of the secret society that rules the school– may have had in it.

Along with Halsey, “The Players Club” would be produced by Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross’ Crazyrose, Sweeney’s Fifty-Fifty Films and Endeavor Content. Annabelle Attanasio is attached to write and direct the project.

Halsey will play Rachel Calloway, “a formidable, emotionally troubled young woman who ignites Jill’s journey of finding the truth behind Shaila’s murder. Once a legendary member of ‘The Players’ who graduated three years ago, Rachel left the group and dissociated from her wealthy Long Island roots when her younger brother, Graham, was convicted for Shaila’s murder. She is brought back to Long Island by her conviction that Graham is not responsible for this crime. Together, Rachel and Jill join forces to embark on a quest for the truth of what really happened that night, with the hope to exonerate her brother before he turns 18.”

“The Players Club” marks a reunion for Halsey and Sweeney, who met when the two teamed up for Halsey’s music video for “Graveyard.” After that, Sweeney sent her “The Players Club” project, hoping to work together again.

Halsey is repped by Jason Aron and Anthony Li at Antipop.

