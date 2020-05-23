Hana Kimura, Pro Wrestler and Star of Netflix’s ‘Terrace House,’ Dies at 22

Although cause of death has not been announced, the up and coming wrestler has been the victim of cyberbullying

| May 23, 2020 @ 12:06 AM Last Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 12:24 AM
Hana Kirura Obit

YouTube/Ring Of Honor Wrestling

Hana Kimura, a pro wrestler and cast member of the Netflix reality show “Terrace House,” has died, Stardom Wrestling announced Friday. She was 22.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the wrestling organization tweeted Friday night. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

The cause of Kimura’s death is unknown at the moment, however, according to Newsweek, the budding Japanese wrestling star had been the victim of cyberbullying.

Also Read: Amber-Lee Friis, Miss Universe New Zealand Finalist, Dies at 23

Several fans took aim at those who have “mean tweeted” her, with one fan writing, “This f—in idiot @dx6N0KFrvv6fPzm has been harassing Hana Kimura for who even knows how long, telling her to disappear multiple times. YOU DROVE SOMEBODY TO SUICIDE! How the fuck do you feel now? She deserves justice, this person needs to be in jail! #RIPHanaKimura.”

Another fan wrote: “This absolutely makes me SICK! How people think cyberbullying is okay will always blow my mind. People need to realize THIS IS NOT OKAY! What you say MATTERS!!! Big, small, famous, not famous — DO NOT BE AN A–HOLE! Kindness goes a very long way. TRY IT! RIP Hana Kimura.”

While reps for Netflix didn’t immediately respond to request for comment, a statement on Stardom’s website reads, “Our company player Hana Kimura passed away today on May 23. We apologize for the sudden concern and sorrow for our fans and all concerned. Regarding the details, there are some parts that we have not yet grasped, so we will continue to cooperate with the investigation between the parties concerned.”

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty
  • little richard Getty
  • jerry stiller
  • Phyllis George
  • Fred Willard
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver
1 of 61

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE