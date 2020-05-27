HBO Max Adds All 8 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies at Launch

HBO Max launched Wednesday with hundreds of titles and one big surprise for “Harry Potter” fans: all eight films from the beloved franchise, plus “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” are available for streaming on the WarnerMedia-owned platform.

As of Tuesday, the “Harry Potter” franchise was not among the offerings HBO Max was going to have available at Day 1 — but that wasn’t for lack of trying.

WarnerMedia had been in talks with NBCUniversal, which acquired the exclusive on-air and digital rights for the “Potter” films in 2016 as part of a deal that was supposed to run from July 2018 through April 2025.

More to come…