“The Haunting of Bly Manor” was a hit among streaming series the week of Oct. 5, 2020, when 1.2 billion minutes of Mike Flanagan’s follow-up to 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House” was watched in its first three days on Netflix, according to Nielsen’s newly released Top 10 SVOD rankings.

For reference, “Cobra Kai” — formerly a YouTube original series — racked up 1.4 billion minutes in the first 72 hours after it became available on Netflix in August.

Launched Oct. 9, “Bly Manor” was runner-up to “Schitt’s Creek” on the Oct. 5-Oct. 11 list, which held the title of the most-watched streaming program for the second week in a row with 1.5 billion minutes watched.

No. 3 was another new Netflix title, the Adam Sandler movie “Hubie Halloween,” with “The Office” coming in fourth and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” in fifth.

The widely panned “Emily in Paris” made its first appearance on Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD rankings following its Oct. 2 launch, with the Lily Collins-led Netflix comedy landing at No. 6 with 676 million minutes watched between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11.

See Nielsen’s full Top 10 SVOD rankings for the Week of Oct. 5, 2020-Oct. 11, 2020 below. Currently, the Nielsen panel reports minutes viewed on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix, 80 episodes): 1.456 billion minutes viewed

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix, 9 episodes): 1.175 billion minutes viewed

“Hubie Halloween” (Netflix movie): 969 million minutes viewed

“The Office” (Netflix, 192 episodes): 862 million minutes viewed

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video, 16 episodes): 752 million minutes viewed

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix, 10 episodes): 676 million minutes viewed

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix, 361 episodes): 668 million minutes viewed

“The 100” (Netflix, 100 episodes): 664 million minutes viewed

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix, 277 episodes): 656 million minutes viewed

“The Blacklist” (Netflix, 152 episodes): 644 million minutes viewed

Nielsen launched its weekly Top 10 streaming show rankings in September, beginning with results for the week of Aug. 3. The ratings currency company hopes to add additional streaming platforms to the metric in the future.