‘Hawkeye': Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga Join Cast of Disney+ Series

Florence Pugh will reprise her role of Yelena Belova from “Black Widow” and Vera Farmiga is in talks to join Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ Series “Hawkeye,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Farmiga would play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon are also joining the cast.

The upcoming Disney+ series will see Jeremy Renner reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and will see him train Kate Bishop to take over his mantle.

Variety first reported the news.

Marvel and Disney declined to comment.

