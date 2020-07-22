HBO Max Adds 5 International Series Including ‘Great Pottery Throw Down’

HBO Mas has five more international series to its roster, including “The Great Pottery Throw Down” from the producers of “The Great British Bake Off.”

HBO Max will get the first three seasons and the upcoming fourth season of the competition series, which air on the BBC and Channel 4 in the U.K.

Additionally, HBO Max will be home to all seasons of the Italian crime series “Gomorrah,” based on Roberto Saviano’s bestselling book that examines the account of the decline of Naples under the rule of the Camorra, including its prequel film, “The Immortal”; “Veneno,” a Spanish language co-production between Atresmedia Studios, Suma Latina and HBO Max about Cristina Ortiz, Spain’s most famous trans TV personality; and Season One of unscripted relationship series “Singletown,” which sees five couples press pause on their partnerships and embark on an extraordinary adventure back to the single life.

“As our world becomes more connected, so do our stories, and we are incredibly proud to be trusted as the U.S. home to this standout programming and to be working with such high-caliber talent from around the world,” said Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President, International Originals, HBO Max. “The exceptional creators behind this slate have crafted stories that cross cultural borders and language barriers, allowing us to bring their authentic, meaningful, and entertaining content to our domestic audience.”

These series join the previously announced international original titles including the six-part drama “The Murders at White House Farm,” centering around the infamous true story about the murder of a family in their isolated farmhouse outside of London, England; the 1980s period drama series “Boys,”; coming-of-age comedy “Pure,”; and romantic comedy series “Starstruck,” from 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Rose Matafeo.

Here are the full series descriptions courtesy of HBO Max:

GOMORRAH

“Gomorrah,” which The New York Times recently rated #5 of the top 30 international shows of the decade, is centered in and around Naples, Italy, and chronicles the brutal world of the Camorra crime syndicate. Power, money, and blood are the values that the residents of the province of Naples and Caserta confront every day. They have practically no choice and are forced to obey the rules of the local Mafia and only a lucky few can even think of leading a normal life. In this series, five stories are woven together in this violent scenario, set in a cruel and ostensibly invented world, but one that is deeply rooted in reality.

Based on Roberto Saviano’s best-selling account, the acclaimed series is produced by Sky Italia and Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, in collaboration with Beta Film. Beta Film handles international sales for the title which has sold to over 190 countries worldwide.

VENENO (Poison)

Based on the memoir by Valeria Vargas “Not A Whore, Not A Saint: The Memories of La Veneno”, Spanish creators and directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrosi aka “Los Javis” bring the most beloved transsexual icon of the 90s, Cristina Ortiz to 2020.

The series follows Valeria, a young journalism student who discovers she has more in common with La Veneno than she thought. The two women were born in very different times, but their stories become intertwined when Valeria writes a book about La Veneno. Through learning more about her, Valeria discovers her chosen family, how to love herself, and the impact of mass media in the life of an enigmatic entertainer.

“Veneno” is a co-production between Atresmedia Studios, Suma Latina and HBO Max and currently in production. The show stars Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago, Lola Rodriguez, Paca la Piraña, Goya Toledo, Ester Exposito, Jedet and Lola Dueñas.

SINGLETOWN

“Singletown” begins with a unique ending as five couples press pause on their relationships and spend one incredible summer living their best single lives in the city. The newly separated couples and their four new flatmates move into two luxury Singletown apartments, which, to their surprise, are located in the same building and come with a celebrity mentor. Supported by their mentor’s matchmaking skills, the singletons embark on an indulgent summer full of money-can’t-buy exclusive dates, out of this world parties and unforgettable experiences. At the end of each week, the couples meet to take part in the Love Locket ceremony. Will they choose to reunite and leave the show as a couple or will one, or both of them, choose to stay single and remain in Singletown?

The highly entertaining unscripted series was originally produced by Keshet Productions for ITV2 and distributed by Keshet International.

THE GREAT POTTERY THROW DOWN

Seeking to unearth Britain’s best home potter, each season of the series follows ten potters as they forge fantastic creations in a competition-style format. At the conclusion of each episode, one potter faces elimination after the judge’s scrutiny and review for the chance to become Potter of the Week.

The series is produced by Love Productions with Seasons 1-3 originally airing on the BBC and Channel 4.