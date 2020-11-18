Here’s How You Can Get HBO Max if You Already Pay for HBO

Go Pro Today

HBO Max subscribers got an early Christmas present Wednesday with the news that “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available at no extra cost next month. The film, which stars Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior, becomes the biggest film to get rerouted to streaming amid the pandemic.

And it’s probably going to lead to a lot of people figuring out just how to get the nearly 6-month old streaming service. The good news is, those that already pay for HBO have probably had access to HBO Max this whole time.

WarnerMedia went to great lengths to make it easy for current HBO subscribers to get automatic access to Max (they cost the same monthly price). Here’s how it works:

Customers that subscribe to HBO either directly through HBO Now, or via their pay-TV operator (including WarnerMedia’s parent company AT&T), only have to download the HBO Max app on their streaming device of choice. The same goes for those who buy HBO via digital providers like Hulu, Apple, Google, Samsung and Verizon. Amazon and HBO Max finally reached an agreement that gets HBO Max on its Fire TV platform, as well as offer the subscription via Prime Video Channels. That leaves Roku the lone major streaming platform that doesn’t have a deal to carry the Max app.

Here are the pay-TV providers that have signed up to give their HBO customers automatic access to Max: Altice USA, Cox Communications, Charter, AT&T, WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, and MCTV, and any other small provider that is part of the NCTC (National Cable Television Cooperative). Comcast, the country’s largest pay-TV provider with nearly 21 million TV customers, cut a deal with WarnerMedia hours after Wednesday’s launch.

That also includes customers of YouTube and Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle. YouTube has never offered HBO until now, but it’s the same idea. You pay for HBO, you get Max.

The same login consumers currently use for HBO Now — or HBO Go for pay-TV subs — will give them access to HBO Max. AT&T is also giving its phone customers who don’t subscribe to HBO discounts for Max.

Along with “Wonder Woman 1984,” Zack Snyder’s re-cut of 2017’s “Justice League” is hitting HBO Max as a four-part miniseries next year.

