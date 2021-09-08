HBO Max to Begin European Launch Next Month

HBO Max shared its European launch plans on Wednesday, when the WarnerMedia streaming platform revealed it will launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra on Oct. 26, 2021.

Next year, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia will get the service. Additional territories are also expected to get HBO Max in 2022.

HBO Max will officially be unveiled to Europe at a virtual launch event next month. The event will showcase the product and content offering, the company said on Wednesday. That’s when we’ll get price points and subscription options for those overseas markets. HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go (billed either directly or via eligible partners).

HBO Max combines Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network with Max Originals. The upcoming launch will be the first time that’s all available in one place in Europe.

“This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe,” Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said in a statement accompanying Wednesday’s news. “WarnerMedia movies and series like ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”

“The unique and exclusive combination of iconic content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, including local productions and more, creates a streaming platform that fans in Europe will love,” Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max EMEA, added. “We see enormous potential as we roll-out the all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region.”

HBO Max first launched in the U.S. in May 2020. This June, the HBO Go/HBO Now (and in many cases, regular HBO) replacement service launched in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean. That was its first expansion outside of the United States.