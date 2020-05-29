HBO Max Speeds Up ‘Love Life’ Release Schedule

HBO Max is speeding up the release schedule for one of its debut original series, “Love Life,” which will now drop its entire season over the next two weeks.

The Anna Kendrick-led anthology series, which released its first three episodes on Wednesday on the same day HBO Max debuted, will release episodes 4-6 on Thursday, June 4, and the remaining four on the following Thursday (June 11).

Originally, “Love Life” was going to be released on a weekly schedule going forward. HBO Max said the change was due to the “strong positive audience response” to the series.

“HBO Max audiences have fallen in love with Love Life. It’s wonderfully gratifying to see that fans have immediately connected to the show and we are accelerating the release of episodes to meet their demand for more,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to see Love Life emerge as one of the top performers of all content on Max and we love to be able to reward viewers who started watching on day one.”

The series comes from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd and is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. Anna Kendrick stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack and Sasha Compere.

Kendrick serves as an executive producer alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante. Sam Boyd, who wrote the pilot and directs, also executive produces with co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard. “Love Life” is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

“Love Life” is one of HBO Max’s first originals alongside “The Not Too Late Show With Elmo,” “Craftopia,” “Legendary,” “On the Record” and a new Looney Tunes show (you can find the full list of what’s available here).