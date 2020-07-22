Hearst Magazines President Troy Young Accused of Lewd, Sexist Comments to Staff (Report)

Current and former staffers at Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire say Young described a “toxic” work environment under Young

July 22, 2020
Troy Young

Hearst Magazines president Troy Young is accused of making “lewd, sexist comments” in the workplace.

A new report from the New York Times also says that current and former staffers at Hearst’s Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines said that Young described a “toxic” work environment under Young. Among the incidents cited is one where Young reportedly joked about needing a “bigger” sex toy when examining those sent to the Cosmopolitan offices.

Three people also said Young emailed pornography to Hearst editor Jay Fielden, who complained to an executive and left the company in May.

Young’s 2018 promotion to president, the report says, came after at least four staffers had already raised concerns to human resources or other executives about his “bullying or harassing behavior.”

He gave a statement to the Times: “Specific allegations raised by my detractors are either untrue, greatly exaggerated or taken out of context. The pace of evolving our business and the strength of my commitment is ambitious, and I sincerely regret the toll it has taken on some in our organization.”

Representatives for Hearst Magazines did not immediately return TheWrap’s requests for comment, but a spokesperson told the Times that before his promotion, Young’s “relentless pursuit of excellence was at times combined with a brash demeanor that rubbed some the wrong way.”

They also said, “Since being named president of the division, he has worked to develop a more inclusive management style.”

Cosmopolitan top editor Jessica Pels is also accused of making disparaging comments about the appearance of a staffer of color in a video for Marie Claire, as well as fostering an environment that made Black employees and other employees of color uncomfortable.

