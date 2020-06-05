Add “gold mining” to the list of things you can’t do during a global pandemic. That’s a rough reality for the stars of Discovery’s hit reality series “Gold Rush.”

But that didn’t stop “Gold Rush” from attempting to film at least part of its upcoming season. Even if its mostly filmed with the guys stuck in quarantine like the rest of us. TheWrap has your first look at what “Gold Rush” looks like with everyone stuck inside their homes.

Here is the logline for the episode:

As gold prices hit record highs, Parker, Rick, Tony, Dave and The Hurts are poised to have their biggest gold hauls ever. But when it a global pandemic strikes, it threatens to end their seasons before they even begin. With an economy on the brink of collapse, each man forges a new path, determined to save their season and provide for their families.

Also Read: SpaceX Rocket Launch Propels Discovery Channel to Highest Non-Primetime Rating Ever (Exclusive)

Watch the video above.

“Gold Rush,” which debuted in 2010 and ran for nine seasons, is still a ratings hit for Discovery. The series has produced three spinoffs: “Dave Turin’s Lost Mine,” “Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail” and “Gold Rush: White Water.”

The special episode of “Gold Rush” airs tonight at 10/9c on Discovery Channel.