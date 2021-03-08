golden globes hfpa 2021

HFPA leaders Meher Tatna, Ali Sar and Helen Hoehne at the 2021 ceremony(NBC)

HFPA Members Call on Board to Resign As Diversity Crisis Rages (Exclusive)

by | March 8, 2021 @ 3:03 PM

Members are demanding the resignation of longtime leaders Meher Tatna, Ali Sar, Helen Hoehne and COO Gregory Goeckner

Members of the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the powerful group behind the Golden Globes that has come under fire for a lack of diversity, are calling for the resignation of top board members as well as its COO Greg Goeckner, TheWrap has learned.

At least three members have sent separate emails to the board of directors accusing the HFPA’s current leadership of “incompetence” – as one put it – in handling the recent outcry over the group’s lack of Black members and what they view as lack of action to address the issues, four insiders told TheWrap.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

