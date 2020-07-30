‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Director David Leitch, Producing Partner Kelly McCormick Quit WME for CAA (Exclusive)

His other recent directing credits include “Deadpool 2” and ‘Atomic Blonde,” while he recently executive produced “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.”
He will next direct and produce “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, for Sony. He is also doing a “Kung Fu” remake for Universal.
Leitch was a stunt double for Brad Pitt in five films, and Leitch and Chad Strahelski opened an action design production company in 1997 called 87Eleven. In 2009, both Leitch and Strahelski were second-unit directors and stunt coordinators on “Ninja Assassin,” and Leitch then made his directorial debut on the 2014 action film “John Wick” with Strahelski.
The 17 Craziest Stunts from the 'Fast and Furious' Franchise (Videos)
Train race from "The Fast and the Furious"
The late Paul Walker's facial expression says it all: there's just pure and utter fear pulsing through this scene. His character Brian and Vin Diesel's Dom barely come away from their stunt unscathed.
Bridge jump from "2 Fast 2 Furious"
Not only do Walker and Michael Ealy race each other over a bridge (of course, N2O is involved) but one just HAS to triumph and jump over the other jumping over the bridge. Naturally.
Yacht jump from "2 Fast 2 Furious"
Brian sure knows how to make an entrance -- and destroy a boat in the process.
Hachiko Square drift from "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"
Thank the heavens that someone knows how to drift smoothly enough through a crowded intersection in Tokyo without touching a single pedestrian.
Mountain race from "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"
Staying with the drifting theme ... there's nothing quite like doing so on the edge of a cliff while someone is trying to push you off of it.
Gas tanker chase from "Fast & Furious"
Somehow, Michelle Rodriguez's Letty and Dom survive a hurling gas tank -- that's in flames, no less -- flying their way, after Letty herself pulls off a bada-- heist.
Train robbery from "Fast Five"
Once again, Dom to the rescue! When a train robbery goes wrong, Dom must hijack a car, drive it out of a moving train car and save Brian before he gets smushed by a bridge. However, they drive off a cliff and somehow -- SOMEHOW -- survive a long fall.
Stealing the safe from "Fast Five"
How possible -- and how dangerous -- would it be to drive a hefty safe through Rio? Ah, who cares? It makes for a great car chase.
Owen Shaw's escape from "Fast Five"
In this scene, cop cars are flying left and right as the team tries to catch Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), the younger brother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).
Tank race from "Furious 6"
Anytime an army tank is involved, we know the scene is going to be insane. Plus, we have Tyrese Gibson performing an epic jump onto Paul Walker's car.
Cargo plane from "Fast & Furious 7"
This actually might be one of the craziest scenes from the whole franchise. The gang literally drives their cars off a cargo plane that's IN THE AIR. Of course, not all goes as planned.
Bus on cliff from "Fast & Furious 7"
It wouldn't be a "Fast and Furious" movie if there wasn't a cliff involved somehow. This time, a bus is suspended over the edge, with Brian stuck in it.
Soaring between skyscrapers from "Fast & Furious 7"
Sure, a car can totally fly between two skyscrapers -- twice.
Raining cars from "The Fate of the Furious"
In this movie, Charlize Theron's villainous Cipher has Dom wrapped around her little finger. In this scene, she remotely controls all the cars in the city to stop a motorcade -- and cars literally rain from the sky.
Wrecking ball from "The Fate of the Furious"
The team lets a wrecking ball loose on their enemies, causing mass destruction -- especially when the wrecking ball swings back. Plus, Dom and Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs get into a little bit of a kerfuffle.
Snow race from "The Fate of the Furious
From street races to snow races -- they just get wilder and wilder.
And the missile collision from "The Fate of the Furious"
Dom jumping off a makeshift ice ramp and over a submarine while being chased by a homing missile, which then explodes and causes a huge firestorm that almost kills him? COUNT. US. IN!
