‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb Breaks Down After Reporting on Coronavirus Impact in New Orleans (Video)

Hoda Kotb broke down in tears on Friday’s “Today” after interviewing NFL star Drew Brees about his $5 million donation to help Louisiana get through the coronavirus outbreak.

“A lot of things are contagious, including generosity. Our hope is that because you let us know you made this big, generous donation, I think other people look and say, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out, too,'” Kotb told Brees, who plays for the New Orleans Saints in the same city where she was once an anchor at WWL-TV.

“Drew, we love ya,” she finished up, pivoting to tell the audience there was “a lot more” ahead before she broke down in tears, overcome with emotion.

Also Read: Al Roker Gives Weather Report From His Kitchen as Coronavirus Caution Keeps Him From 'Today' Studio (Video)

“I’m so sorry, Hon,” said co-host Savannah Guthrie, who has been hosting the show from home since last week. “Take a moment. It’s a lot.”

Kotb apologized as she got more emotional, but online, viewers celebrated her display.

“May sound weird, but Hoda Kotb crying on the @TODAYshow after interviewing Drew Brees was what I needed this morning. She kept apologizing. She didn’t need to. We’re all in this, and it’s hurting us all,” tweeted one fan.

Journalist Jaye Watson reacted, too: COVID-19 is taking a toll on everyone. @Saints quarterback @drewbrees just gave $5 million to New Orleans for COVID effort. @hodakotb was overwhelmed at end of interview. We are all on the verge and I’m grateful for a real show of emotion right now.”

Watson sent a few heart emojis Kotb’s way for good measure, as did the “Today” social media team when they tweeted the clip along with the words, “We love you, Hoda.”

Watch the full segment above.