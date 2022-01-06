On Thursday morning, “Today” co-host Craig Melvin announced that Hoda Kotb, who is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, according to Today.com, was out with a breakthrough case of COVID.

“The reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for COVID, but Hoda tells us that she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon,” he told viewers.

Kotb later Tweeted an update, writing, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. Can’t wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo.”

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022



NBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap about when Kotb will be back on the show or if she will be doing any shows virtually.

The network has been hit with several COVID cases, with “Late Night” host Seth Meyers revealing on Monday he had tested positive and was canceling his shows for the rest of the week. “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!),” tweeted. “The good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!).”

The same day, Jimmy Fallon revealed on Instagram that he and his daughters had had COVID at the beginning of his “Tonight Show” holiday break, but that his symptoms were “mild.”

“I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job,” he wrote.

“Today” weatherman Al Roker revealed he and his family privately battled COVID over the holidays as well, commenting on Fallon’s post, “Hang in there, Jimmy. We got it, too but vaxxed and boosted and you get through.”

Whoopi Goldberg’s COVID case has also forced ABC’s “The View” to return to remote episodes. On Monday, co-host Joy Behar announced, “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she’ll be back probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we’re being super cautious here at ‘The View.'”

Behar said, “As you can see we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely, hopefully for just a week, I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this Omicron thing is all over the place.”