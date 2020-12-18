holiday specials 2020

ABC/NBC/CBS

All 27 of Broadcast TV’s 2020 Holiday Specials Ranked by Viewers

by | December 18, 2020 @ 9:45 AM

No. 1 actually grew from last year — a true Christmas miracle!

tony maglio ratings report banner

TV specials are a little less special when no one can actually be in attendance — just ask any virtual awards show — and ratings have reflected that throughout the majority of 2020. The holidays have proven to be no exception.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox’s Chargers vs Raiders Game Was Great – Its Ratings Were Not
shia labeouf

Has Shia LaBeouf’s Latest Scandal Finally Crossed the Line for Hollywood?

Tech Talk with Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: How Twitter and Facebook ‘Crack Down’ on Misinformation | PRO Video
Kids Say the Darndest Things

Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Kids Say the Darnedest Things’ Ranked 173rd Last Season – But CBS Revived It Anyway
masked singer amazing race

‘The Masked Singer’ Doubles ‘The Amazing Race’ in Season-Finale Ratings
screenplay script screenwriter

Are Scripts Still Selling in a Year of Pandemic? | Pro Insight
The Voice winner Carter Rubin

‘The Voice’ Finale Hits a Low Note in Viewers
The Stand

How ‘The Stand’ Depicts Stephen King’s Fictional Pandemic Amid a Real One
Marvel Studios Open House

Marvel Is Exploring New Talent Deals in Case Films End Up Going to Disney+ (Exclusive)
Spin Master PAW Patrol Mighty Express Bakugan

How ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Transformed Spin Master From Toy Company to Content Studio
Kevin Hart

‘Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given’ Was Watched by More Than 21 Million Homes in 4 Weeks