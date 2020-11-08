Alex Trebek Mourned by Hollywood: ‘The Answer Is Thank You’

An outpouring of grief and gratitude has come on Twitter following the passing of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who died Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

“Greatest host of one of the greatest shows of all time who passed away sadly after a long battle with cancer. Who was Alex Trebek?” Armie Hammer tweeted in the style of the game show’s famous answer-and-question format. “RIP Mr. Trebek. Thank you for always being there at the end of the day to take my mind off things.”

“The answer is….. THANK YOU! Alex Trebek,” Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted. “You were grace and guts and humor and deep love.”

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons, including a special primetime tournament last January between legendary contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer that scored higher ratings than the last two World Series and NBA Finals. Along the way, he had hosted plenty of celebrities in special tournaments, as well, leading to him becoming famously lampooned by Will Ferrell in a recurring “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

“Today we mourn the loss of Alex Trebek. A friend, a colleague, an icon…He graced us with his kindness, warmth, wit and pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year. He also showed us what courage looks like as he battled cancer with dignity and determination. We are deeply saddened for his wife Jean, his family, and millions of Jeopardy fans,” Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

But beyond the success and the laughs, Trebek is being honored for his intellectual impact on American pop culture.

“Alex Trebek made television smarter. He made America better,” CNN anchor Brian Stelter tweeted, while New York Times TV critic Jamie Poniewozik called Trebek “a giant who made knowing stuff cool” and Seth Meyers called him “great giver of joy and knowledge.”

This MF year. Heartbroken. — Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer https://t.co/tIU0rUbjDJ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 8, 2020

This man was the greatest game show host of all time. Who was Alex Trebek? — Touré (@Toure) November 8, 2020

RIP to a giant who made knowing stuff cool. https://t.co/GQybsCTDLo — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 8, 2020

This really sucks. I only hope that Alex is enjoying the afterlife as much as he enjoyed pronouncing the names of French aristocrats on Jeopardy. #RIPAlexTrebek https://t.co/CUIrpjxYlL — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) November 8, 2020

RIP to a great giver of joy and knowledge. https://t.co/NsB6ejrBHQ — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 8, 2020

Part of our lives for decades, he taught us about so many things and now Alex Trebek has gone from us. Sending love to his family and friends. We will miss you, sir. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/dn7oAXiI5h — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) November 8, 2020

One of my favorite shows and he was the reason. RIP Alex Trebek, a true king who found his glory👑 https://t.co/5wvBAKCnHr — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 8, 2020

This is heartbreaking. What is a legendary broadcasting career? Alex Trebek rest in peace. https://t.co/vCHeuwWAIe — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 8, 2020

Very sorry to hear the news about Alex Trebek. Condolences to his family. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 8, 2020