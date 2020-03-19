All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" will debut on demand on March 24 -- the film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. Now it's due on VOD as early as March 20.
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. Now it's due on VOD as early as March 20.
"Emma"
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters.
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. Now it's due on VOD on March 24.
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hits VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. will release the Ben Affleck drama -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.