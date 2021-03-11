hollywood production covid coronavirus pandemic maska

Photo illustration (Getty Images)

COVID Turned Hollywood Sets Into Doctors Offices, But When Will the Masks Come Off?

by | March 11, 2021 @ 4:45 PM

How COVID Changed Hollywood Special Report: “My guess is that we will see masks and other protocols in place until there is true herd immunity,” ICM’s Janet Carol Norton says

Face masks and COVID tests became as routine as call times and outtakes on Hollywood sets in the year since the pandemic disrupted film and TV production. But as more people get vaccinated, the question remains when, or even if, those same sets will return to pre-pandemic days.

“We are a year into the pandemic and the industry has figured it out. My guess is that we will see masks and other protocols in place until there is true herd immunity,” Janet Carol Norton, ICM agent, partner and production department head, told TheWrap. “The masks are working, and even though it’s hard — our business is back to work in a meaningful way.”

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

