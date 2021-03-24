Holmes Family Effect

Fox

Ratings: ‘Holmes Family Effect’ Adds a Few Viewers vs CBS Reruns

by | March 24, 2021 @ 8:42 AM

NBC tops Tuesday in key demo with “Young Rock,” “This Is Us”

And just like that, “Holmes Family Effect” is over. At least the Fox import grew (a bit) in overall audience averages from its first week to its last.

It helped that CBS aired all reruns last night.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

