Ratings: ‘House Calls With Dr. Phil’ on CBS Settles for 1.8 Million Viewers in Debut

NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox all tie atop primetime’s key demo ratings

Not like anyone did much better than CBS last night, though that was thanks to “Big Brother” saving its sibling programs.

Dr. Phil McGraw is in the house, but his new series “House Calls With Dr. Phil” didn’t do much for CBS in its debut.

NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox all tied for first place in ratings, each with a 0.4 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.1 million, ABC was second with 2.6 million, CBS was third with 2.4 million and Fox was fourth with 2.2 million, according to the earliest Nielsen returns.

For NBC, the “America’s Got Talent” results show at 8 p.m. received a 0.6 rating and 5.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Family Game Fight” got a 0.4 and 2.2 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

For ABC, “Press Your Luck” at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. At 9, “$100,000 Pyramid” got a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. The Kobe Bryant episode of “Superstar” at 10 received a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 drew a 0.9 rating and 3.6 million total viewers. At 9, “House Calls” bowed to a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. An “FBI: Declassified” special at 10 settled for a 0.2 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

For Fox, “MasterChef” at 8 had a 0.5 rating and 2.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Beat Shazam,” which was coded as a special, got a 0.4 rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 461,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 526,000 total viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1 rating and 396,000 total viewers.

We do not have early ratings for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.