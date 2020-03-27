House Passes $2 Trillion Economic Relief Package

The House of Representatives passed an unprecedented $2 trillion economic relief package on Friday designed to address the fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The bill is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump later on Friday.

The vote faced an unexpected roadblock on Friday, when Rep. Thomas Massie — a Kentucky Republican — sought to have lawmakers register their votes in person. The move drew sharp rebukes from lawmakers on both sides, as well as tweets from Trump calling for Massie’s removal from the Republican Party.

The House eventually moved forward with its original plan to do a voice vote, sending it on to Trump to sign the measure into law.

Some of the main provisions include:

A $500 billion lending program for cities, states and businesses, with $29 billion in loans earmarked for the airline industry and $17 billion for businesses deemed critical for national security (which includes Boeing)

A $350 billion loan program for businesses with under 500 workers that pledge not to lay off any workers

An expansion of unemployment insurance that allows freelancers, gig workers and furloughed employees to receive $600 a week for four months

$150 billion in emergency aid for states

$117 billion for hospitals

$75 million each for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, $50 million to the Institute of Museum and Library Services and $25 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

$1,200 in direct payments for individual Americans who make $75,000 or less a year

