How Disney+ Re-Created Must-Watch TV With ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’

by | March 4, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“It’s essentially like a new opening weekend every week,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige says of episodes dropping each Friday

Disney+ has done something even more heroic than the Avengers taking down the mighty Thanos: It made streaming series like “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian” weekly appointment viewing.

Netflix altered how we all watch television by offering full seasons of shows all at once, which gave viewers more control over when and how they watch their favorite shows. Disney+, on the other hand, has brought the old broadcast television model into streaming by releasing one episode a week, typically on Fridays.

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

